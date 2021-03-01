Some Shelby County School students head back to class Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s back to the classroom for thousands of Shelby County School students through fifth grade.

There is anxiety for some parents and they have chosen for their kids to continue learning from home. Many don’t like that SCS is prohibiting parents and guardians from entering the school building. At this point, they’re not even allowed to get out of their vehicles due to the pandemic.

Students who do return will find a lot of changes. Everyone will have to wear a face mask and stay socially distanced. All students and staff will have their temperatures checked.

The teachers union said educators have mixed emotions about returning to the classroom. Thousands of teachers have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, but none have received the second. Unlike students, teachers do not have the option to teach from home.

The United Education Association said despite the challenges, many teachers are looking forward to getting back to the classroom.