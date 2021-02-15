Some SCS teachers receive Covid-19 vaccine

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Several Shelby County School teachers received their Covid vaccine on Monday after a surprise call from the mayor’s office.

According to the district, Mayor Lee Harris called school leaders and said they had doses of the Covid-19 vaccine that if not used Monday would have to be thrown out. They said teachers who had previously shown interest in getting the vaccine could get it.

FIRST SCS VACCINES: SCS learned of a LIMITED availability of vaccination doses that, according to @ShelbyTNHealth, had to be distributed TODAY or risk being discarded. While this was a highly unexpected opportunity, our team seized the chance on behalf of teachers. #WeAre901 pic.twitter.com/ishUZjlm4p — Dr. Joris M. Ray (@SCSSuptRay) February 15, 2021

School leaders said they quickly took action.

“We are aware that today’s weather forecast poses some incredible challenges for travel,” the district said. “However, out of an abundance of concern for SCS educators, Superintendent Dr. Joris M. Ray has directed District leaders to make a good faith effort to vaccinate, on a first-come-first-served basis, elementary school teachers and support staff who previously indicated interest and completed the COVID-19 vaccination survey in January.”

Last week, the district announced they would be returning to the school buildings on February 22. Students in Pre-K through fifth grade will be returning to class on March 1.

For that reason, they were prioritized first.