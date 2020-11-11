Some Ring doorbells have been recalled over fire risk

In this Tuesday, July 16, 2019, photo, Ernie Field pushes the doorbell on his Ring doorbell camera at his home in Wolcott, Conn. Police departments around the country are partnering with the doorbell camera company Ring in an effort to fight crime and create a sort of modern-day neighborhood watch. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The popular camera Ring issued a warning to its customers about a potential fire hazard, if the camera is installed incorrectly.

The company said a certain make of the doorbell could overheat if you use the wrong screws when setting up the camera. Ring has had reports of eight people suffering minor burns and another 85 people experiencing property damage.

Ring said roughly 350,000 cameras are affected.

“These days with the battery operated devices you better handle them properly because if you don’t you could wind up with a problem,” Tracy Wiswall, a Ring doorbell, said.

Wiswall once served on the safety committee for Central Gardens neighborhood. He has advised his neighbors on various makes and models of surveillance cameras.

“I’ve taken many down and put different ones up,” Wishall said. “Companies like Ring were kinda very advanced in getting ahead of the curve for the wired cameras so that your average homeowner could afford surveillance without breaking the bank.”

The product in this case is a Ring Video Doorbell Second Generation. The affected product’s model number is 5UM5E5 and they were sold online and in stores from June 2020 to October 2020 for roughly $100.

Wiswall said this case is a reminder why fully reading installation directions is crucial.

Ring said the company will reach out to every affected customer personally. They do not need to return their device.

The safety of our customers is our top priority. We have and continue to work cooperatively with the CPSC on this issue, and have contacted customers who purchased a Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) to ensure they received the updated user manual and follow the device installation instructions. Customers do not need to return their devices. Ring Spokesperson