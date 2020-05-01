Some restaurant workers say it’s too soon to go back to jobs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With many businesses getting the go ahead to open on Monday, some laid-off workers woke up Friday facing a tough decision, and a new reality.

One of those workers was Eric Tate. If you’ve ever been to a bar in Memphis, you might know him.

“I worked everywhere from high-end cocktail bars to little divey, seedy bars, most people wouldn’t want to go to,” Tate said.

He’s done it for more than 20 years — but then the pandemic hit.

He stopped selling, and like many of us, he’s been sitting at home the last month and a half.

The he got a message … it was time to come back.

“It felt very threatening,” he said. “It was not like, ‘Hey, we have the money to go back to work. Let’s work together.’ This message was, ‘Hey, we have our government assistance loans. They’ve come in. By law, I have to offer your job back and also by law, if you refuse this job offer, I will have to report you to the IRS and have your unemployment taken away.’”

That didn’t set well with him, according to a post he made on social media.

“It was a blanket statement meant to scare people into coming back to work or have your unemployment taken away from you. That’s all it was,” he said.

“My argument is, I’m just not willing to go back to work in this environment before I feel it. The health department and the doctors and the numbers make sense to where it’s somewhat safe.”

After his post, Eric did receive a response, from the restaurant’s marketing firm, saying the management does “truly care” about the safety for all.

They acknowledged the communication he received was “rushed and misguided” and not an “official” statement.

Tate said, “Be creative. Don’t just accept these guidelines as if you have to run over your own employees. Maybe you should use this money to reinvest in your own employees. … and make sure you’re solid to have skilled workers open up for you when we can actually go back to work.”

It’s a dilemma many in the hospitality industry will be facing next week.

“I have no ego about working any job to pay my bills,” Tate said. “Hey, if you’re hiring landscaping, construction, I’m your guy, but I’m not going back into a restaurant situation, this soon, during this.”