Some Mississippi businesses open Monday, while others left waiting

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Some businesses in Mississippi were allowed to re-open Monday, though some were left wondering why they are still shut out.

It’s back to business — sort of — for Pat’s Monogram on Getwell Road in Southaven.



“We are helping customers at the door. Nobody is invited into the lobby right now,” owner Jen Powell said.

After three weeks of being closed because of the pandemic, Powell was back in business with safety precautions in place Monday.



‘We have put up a plexiglass sneeze guard. We have a table outside and we are doing everything without contact,” she said.



The re-opening comes after Mississippi moved from a “Stay at Home” order to “Safer at Home.”

Some businesses are allowed to re-open but must limit the number of people inside their business, and operate at only half capacity. Customers must also maintain a safe distance.



Many have wondered as Mississippi shops re-open whether people cross state lines to take advantage and do some shopping.

WREG saw a few out of state tags at Mississippi shops Monday.

But not all businesses are back in business. That includes clubs, bars, gyms, and salons.



Michelle Johnson owns Fountain Love Hair Salon in Southaven. She wants to know why she has to remain closed.



“They should allow stylists and barbers to open up, even if it’s just a soft opening,” Johnson said. “For them to just shut us completely down, I think is so unfair for the single mothers, the barbers that struggling to make it.”



She has taken steps to make sure she is ready to re-open.



“We were doing spacing of the chairs, making sure nobody sits right next to each other. We were going strictly by appointments avoiding us having a waiting room area,” she said. “So every stylist had to book only one client at a time.”



But for now, she and other businesses remain closed, just hoping to be next in line to get back to business, safely.



Although some businesses are allowed to re-open, some owners said they will remain closed until they feel things are safe.