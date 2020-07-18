Some Mid-South residents still waiting for their stimulus checks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While some are hoping for a second stimulus check, others say they’re still waiting for their first one.

Pam Mann just wants her stimulus money.

“I was expecting to get the $1,200 stimulus,” Mann said. “I was gonna use it for my medical. I need a breathing machine. I need certain brand new sheets and pillows.”

But the money she has been waiting on for months still hasn’t come. She said the stimulus check was on the way but was sent back to the IRS twice.

“Yes, it was sent, and it was turned back due to the apartments over here had damaged mailbox keys and stuff,” Mann said.

She says the mailboxes at her apartment complex have been damaged for months. Some are still wide open with no locks, and the post office won’t leave mail.

“Mine is open. You can stick your hand in it,” Mann said.

She says the apartment managers haven’t provided any answers.

“They said the post office is responsible for fixing it. I said, no, they said you are responsible,” Mann said.

As the apartment and the post office battle off on who is responsible for repairing the boxes, Mann faces more delays.

It’s one reason why officials push automatic deposit over a mailed check, where you are at risk of the check being lost or stolen.

But Mann never imagined this.

“I never thought it would have been a problem,” Man said. “If I would have known that I would have done direct deposit.”

She says the IRS told her she now has to wait until August 10 to file a form for the check to now go to her bank account in direct deposit.

“I tell everybody do direct deposit. You won’t have to worry. Rain, sleet or snow. It will come in your bank account,” Mann said.

WREG reached out to the apartment managers to get the latest on the mailboxes. Someone answered the phone, put us on hold and never came back.