Some Memphis industries still hiring as unemployment drops across state

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There is good news on the economic front in the midst of the pandemic. There’s still a long way to go, but hiring is picking up in Memphis.

Some industries, like the trucking industry, are now bouncing back locally.

“Truckers have been blessed. It’s been tough, but we have been blessed, because we have worked,” said trucker Jeffery Trichell, who has been driving his big rig for a quarter century.

He along with other truckers are in demand as more people and businesses rely on deliveries.

“I haven’t missed a paycheck, I will admit,” Trichell said. “I feel for those people with mortgages and kids, and those that just got started.”

WREG wanted to know who and what else was in high demand, so we got facts and figures from the Greater Memphis Chamber. After sorting through the latest workforce report, here’s how things look.

Online job postings accelerated rapidly, with more than 2,000 new posts being added from May into June, an increase of 138%.

The state has a long way to go to reach pre-lockdown employment rates. but long-haul driving is becoming more and more of an essential job.

There’s also a demand for laborers, warehouse workers and retail associates, just to name a few.

Across the state, things are looking better. In April, more than 15% of those in the Volunteer State were jobless. The number dropped to 11% in May and now it’s under 10%.

Promising numbers, though still a far cry from the 3.4% jobless rate this time last year.

Still there is optimism, that if coronavirus cases go down, so too will unemployment.

The Greater Memphis Chamber released those numbers before Shelby County put new restrictions on bars and restaurants.

