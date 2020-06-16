Some Memphis businesses not taking a chance on reopening as county takes a step back

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department says it will take everyone doing their part before we can move into the next phase of the back-to business plan, after a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.



But some business owners saying they don’t want to take any chances right now, and are delaying reopening after seeing the latest numbers.

Tuesday was supposed to be the first day reopening since March for the Ixora gift shop in Crosstown.



“When we woke up yesterday and saw all the cases at 250-something we got a little nervous. We have autoimmune disorders,” owner Carla Worth said.

It was a good enough reason for Worth to keep the doors of her business closed, and for members of the COVID-19 task force to delay moving into phase 3 of their back-to-business plan.



‘We hit a pause button there and the reason, I think, it’s important to put a pause button is so that we don’t have to put a rewind button,” said Dr. Manoj Jain, a task force member.

Worth is having to do the same she was only open six weeks before closing due to the pandemic.



“We never meant to be an online store. We are local makers we want you to come in and get to know your maker. So being an online store was never in our plan,” she said.



Worth said the decision to remain closed is not one focused on money but saving the lives of her customers, families and employees.

“I’m so thankful to be working with someone who also has an autoimmune disorder and who thought about my health number one before anything else, because that’s so important right now,” store employee Rachel Davis said. “Every single day is scary.”

That is why they’re both hopeful health leaders keep those dealing with the similar challenges in mind before considering any plans to move into phase three.



“It seems like everyone is just kind of over it and for people like us, there is no over it. We have to be very careful.”



Health officials say if you see a business violating rules which include things like not social distancing or employees wearing face coverings to call 3-1-1 and report them.