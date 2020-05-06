Some claim Frayser club was violating social distancing guidelines before shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting at a crowded Frayser nightclub has some questioning whether the business was in compliance of social distancing guidelines.

Shortly after 1 Wednesday morning, Memphis police say a man was shot in the face in the front doorway of Infiniti Sports Bar and Grill in Frayser.

According to the city of Memphis, the sports bar is allowed to be open since they sell food. However, some feel the opening of bars may lead to more trouble down the line.

Several people WREG spoke to claim the bar was packed, violating social distancing guidelines.

One man who did not want to be identified, said he’s not surprised by the crowd.

“Due to so many people going back to the bars, I think they’re going to be trying to make up for the money they lost,” the man said.

Officers spent the day checking out the area, gathering more information about the shooting.

According to city representatives, under phase one of the Back To Business plan, bars are supposed to be closed until further notice.

However, if they consider themselves a “limited service restaurant,” meaning they serve food to customers seated at tables or through carry-out and delivery orders, they can operate. Bars must also only operate at 50% capacity.

But some feel that may be easier said than done.

“Like the 50% capacity, I don’t think they’re going to honor the request of the mayor,” the man said.

A man who people in the area claim was the owner was on the scene Wednesday. WREG tried to speak with him but he declined to comment.

