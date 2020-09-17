Some business owners still waiting on $2,000 grant one month after announcement

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A month after Shelby County officials announced the Our Beautiful Comeback grant for local barbershops and personal care businesses, some business owners say the grant is working for them. Others are saying the process hasn’t been as smooth.

Inside Impressions Salon owner Clarence Phillips spends much of his day doing paperwork. Business is just not as busy as it used to be.

“The pandemic has all but shut me down,” Phillips said.

That’s why he was excited when he heard the announcement of the Our Beautiful Comeback grant.

“We have set aside 1 million dollars to support 500 qualifying business owners,” Commissioner Mickell Lowery said in August.

The grant was worth $2,000 per business. Phillips applied right away. So did Charles Jackson, who owns Blades Barber Shop.

“The grant has meant the world,” Jackson said. “It started to get expensive to sanitize the shop. Make sure you sanitize the floors, the doors, the restrooms.”

In fact, Shelby County Strategic Affairs Coordinator Andre Gibson says more than 1,000 businesses have applied. Shelby County has already given out nearly 300 so far.

He says in the beginning, a lot of owners had issues with the application.

“Some people needed a little help knowing how to properly fill out the form,” Gibson said.

Phillips might’ve been one of those people. He’s still waiting on the grant.

“The person I spoke to is very concerned about it and is gonna help me see it through,” Phillips said.

But for others, it couldn’t have come soon enough.

“It’s been a great help to us,” Jackson said.

“We are really looking forward to getting these grants out,” Gibson said.

This is a first come, first served grant. More than half the spots are already taken, but they’ve also rejected a lot of applications.

Officials say the best way to avoid that is to have your latest tax information.