Some Americans getting more money from unemployment than they were from their jobs

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – For some people, the extra $600 unemployment benefit may be spending money, but for others, it’s a saving grace.

Millions of workers have become unemployed, due to the coronavirus crisis.

As a result, congress passed a relief package with an unprecedented $600-per-week supplement for jobless workers.

Many people now are eligible for substantially more money while unemployed than they made while they were working.

According to Market Watch, two-thirds (68%) of jobless workers are bringing home more money from their state unemployment insurance plus the $600 weekly supplement from the federal government than they would have on the job.

One person who has been working at Pudgie’s for the past 17 years says for their relatively large family, it was a blessing in disguise.

“I’m still making the same amount paycheck wise for per hour. I usually make about $450 a week, right now I’m making almost $800 a week or more,” said an anonymous viewer.

“I feel like everyone should’ve gotten that in a way or at least half of something. They should’ve gotten some kind of compensation for being essential workers, and that’s why I feel guilty.”

“I was able to stay home, stay safe, keep my family safe, while my husband went to work every night.

The unemployment insurance is expected to expire after July 31st.

It is unclear whether Congress will legislation before then to extend the timeline

The New York State Department of Labor today released preliminary local area unemployment rates for June 2020.

According to the New York State Department of Labor, from June 2019 to June 2020, the State’s private sector employment count decreased by 1,407,400.

The State’s seasonally adjusted private-sector job count increased over the month by 296,400, or 4.5%, to 6,894,200 in June 2020.

The State’s private-sector job count is based on a payroll survey of 18,000 New York employers, which is conducted by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Also, the State’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased from 14.5% to 15.7% in June 2020.

Unemployment resources:

https://www.labor.ny.gov/home/individuals.php

https://csswfny.com/