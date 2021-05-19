Solar farm supporting TVA, Facebook to be built near Millington

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority, Facebook and RWE Renewables are partnering to build a 150-megawatt solar farm near Millington.

The site will home to one of Tennessee’s largest solar farms, the TVA said.

Of the 150-megawatts produced, 110 megawatts will be used to support Facebook’s Gallatin location. The rest will be used to support the TVA power system.

“Bringing clean energy to Shelby County is part of our long-term community plan, and is critical to support our region’s sustainability strategy,” said Doug Perry, TVA senior vice president, Commercial Energy Solutions. “This project is more than a solar farm, it puts people to work, revitalizes communities and makes our region an environmental leader.”

The company said the construction will create at least 150 jobs, with full-time opportunities available when they officially launch in 2023. This will also be a $140 million investment into the community.