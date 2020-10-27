Social media CEOs to face grilling from Republican senators Wednesday

WASHINGTON — Less than a week before Election Day, the CEOs of Twitter, Facebook and Google are set to face a grilling by Republican senators who accuse the tech giants of anti-conservative bias.
Democrats are trying to expand the discussion to include other issues such as the companies’ heavy impact on local news.
The Senate Commerce Committee has summoned Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Google’s Sundar Pichai to testify for a hearing Wednesday. The CEOs have agreed to appear remotely after having been threatened with subpoenas.
According to reports, Twitter and Facebook prevented users from sharing the New York Post’s story about Hunter Biden. Some users were even reportedly blocked until the tweets were deleted.
