Snow-packed roads, icy conditions still causing problems across the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crews across the region are still digging out from the last two winter storms which dumped several inches of snow across the Mid-South.

WREG’s Corie Ventura said the interstate continues to have a lane or two that are open, but the roads are still very icy. Getting on and off the interstate is still a challenge as the ramps and exits are still packed with snow and ice.

On Wednesday, WREG’s Wendy Nations was in Desoto County, Mississippi, and reported “uber icy” conditions. MDOT crews have been working around the clock trying to get the roads back to normal, with their focus being first on highways and interstates. They will then expand to four-lane roads and then two-lane roads.

Nations cautioned anyone getting out Wednesday. She said there are lanes that have been cleared, but the turn lanes are still pretty icy and there is black ice on the roads.

WREG’s Quametra Wilborn reported snow-packed roadways in Arkansas. She reminded drivers that in these low temperatures salt doesn’t work, leaving behind really slick conditions that are only expected to get worse as more winter precipation moves into the area Wednesday.

Towing companies across the area have been busier than normal, responding to call after call of crashed and/or stranded motorists. They said it’s a dangerous job in these conditions and encouraged everyone to stay at home if possible.

For those who do have to get out, be sure to take it slow and make sure to give yourself plenty of space and time.