Snow in Memphis may delay FedEx package deliveries; USPS suspended in some parts of Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx Express said delivery delays are possible Tuesday after it experienced “substantial disruptions” at the Memphis hub due to winter weather conditions overnight.

The delays could affect deliveries scheduled for Tuesday across the U.S. You can check the status of your package on fedex.com.

Winter weather walloped the Memphis area and much of the country Monday, dumping several inches of snow. FedEx said that created hazardous conditions in some areas.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Postal Service announced Tuesday it was temporarily suspending service in several Mississippi ZIP codes due to the weather. The three-digit ZIP codes provided by USPS are: 369, 386, 387, 388, 389, 390, 391, 392, 393, 396, and 397.