Snow makes Arkansas look like Alaska, West Memphis man says

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — The weather produced near-whiteout conditions in Crittenden County, but the snow built up along Broadway didn’t stop some shoppers from getting groceries Monday.

“I ain’t seen this much snow since I left Alaska,” said West Memphis resident Sam Flowers, who said he left Alaska “a long time ago.”

Some drivers needed an extra push to make it out of their snowbound ruts as they attempted to make it to their snowy destinations.

Been seeing a lot of this…people with bigger vehicles helping the smaller ones that are stuck. These people were leaving a grocery store. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/uq4pHym5Y9 — Shay Arthur (@ShayA_WREG3) February 15, 2021

John Price braved the elements to pick up groceries.

“I really stay in Chicago about seven years,” Price said. “I’m used to stuff like this.”

But as the snow steadily fell there were concerns.

“I worry about the power going out because if the power goes out it’s going to be cold,” Flowers said.

DeWayne Rose, Director of Emergency Management for the city of West Memphis, said teams began planning for these conditions last week. He said while public works crews treat some roads in the city, many are handled by the state.

“We are supported heavily by ArDOT,” he said. “We have a lot of state, US highways that run through our area so ArDOT is able to provide a lot of assistance for those main thoroughfares.”

He said that’s where many people in the West Memphis area travel on a day to day basis.

ArDOT sand and salt trucks and de-icer trucks were seen working the highways.

In an area not known for heavy snowfall, city officials asked people to stay home if possible.

“We just want everyone to be safe during this time,” West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon said.

Another message from the mayor is to please be patient with city services, as they don’t want their staff out in potentially dangerous situations.