Smokies announces dates for firefly viewing, lottery to open

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Great Smoky Mountains National Park has announced June 1-8 as the dates for its annual synchronous firefly viewing opportunity.

The Photinus carolinus is a unique firefly species that flashes synchronously. The park limits attendance to reduce traffic congestion and minimize the disturbance to the fireflies during their mating period.

Vehicle passes will be limited to 100 per night for the eight nights of predicted peak firefly activity. A lottery for those passes is online at www.recreation.gov.

The lottery opens on Friday morning and closes on Monday.