MEMPHIS – Newcomer Marcus Smart may be injured.

He’s expected to remain sidelined for at least a couple more weeks, but that doesn’t mean Smart won’t speak his mind. Which is exactly what he did Sunday night during the Grizzlies loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Smart could be seen…and heard…calling out his new teammates during a fourth quarter timeout. Smart calling the effort embarrassing as the Grizzlies fell to 0 and 8 on the home floor, losing by 22 and falling to 3 and 13 on the season.

Smart has never been one to mince words because all he knows is winning during his days with the Celtics. This certainly isn’t that.

“I don’t know exactly what he said but I love the fire,” said Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins. “We need that fire, and I’m glad he’s bringing that fire.”

“Everyone’s kind of feeling the same way. That’s why he’s here. He’s here to lead us and show us, kind of show us the way,” said Grizzlies forward David Roddy. “It’s tough for him to kind of see that and not be out there. So all that emotion comes through and you know that. That’s what you respect.”

Grizzlies, minus Smart, play host to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.