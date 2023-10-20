MILWAUKEE — Marcus Smart scored 11 points in his Grizzlies debut, going 4 of 8 from the field to go along with one rebound and six assists as Memphis closed out the preseason with a 124-116 loss to the Bucks.

Smart played for the first time this preseason after missing his new team’s first four games while rehabbing an oblique injury suffered early in training camp.

Desmond Bane hit 5 3′ and scored a team-high 24 points in 26 minutes.

Ziaire Williams (15pts) and Santi Aldama (13pts) were the only other Grizzlies to score in double figures. Jaren Jackson Junior was held to just seven points in 20 minutes as he fouled out midway through the third quarter.

With the preseason now over, the focus shifts to Opening Night when the Grizzlies host the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday at FedExForum.