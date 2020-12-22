Small plane makes emergency landing in Millington

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — A small airplane made an emergency landing near the model airplane field, officials said.

The plane made the emergency landing on Tuesday afternoon at the airfield in the 4200 block of Sykes Rd. Millington and Shelby County Fire Departments are on the scene as well as the Millington Police Department.

A person who said they are friends with the pilot said the pilot landed safely and was not injured during the emergency landing.