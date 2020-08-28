Small business owner caught in the crossfire during drive-by shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for several gunmen after bullets started flying in an Orange Mound neighborhood last week.

A woman and small business owner got caught in the crossfire. That business owner runs a tinting operation out of his home on Beverly Street where the shooting happened. He prefers not to to be identified.

He says it all started when some new clients showed up in the middle of the afternoon.

He says he started working on a Dodge Durango while four young men sat in the car arguing with someone on Facebook Live about a music deal.

“Heard him beefin’ on Facebook about a record,” the tint shop owner said.

About 15 minutes later, he says a group of men with assault rifles pulled up in a black sedan and opened fire.

“All hell broke loose,” he said, “Bullet come through a windshield, crossed my shoulder and my head.”

He ducked as the men in the Durango got out and ran.

He says the gunmen kept shooting for about 30 seconds and then sped away. The tint shop owner wasn’t hit, but he quickly realized a woman who had been waiting in line in her car was.

Investigators say she was shot in the foot.

“Them cowards that did all that shooting, you need to man up and pay that woman that you hit that was innocent,” the shop owner said.

Police say no one else was hurt but claim several homes were hit by gunfire, including the shop owner’s home. He showed WREG roughly 15 bullet holes around the house.

“Don’t nobody care where the bullets go when they leave the gun unless it’s hitting your family,” he said.

Investigators released pictures of the suspect’s black sedan along with another dark vehicle they say could have been involved in the shooting,.

“I hope the streets catch ’em,” the shop owner said, “If you gonna slang them bullets, you better be ready to pay the cost.”

He’s glad things didn’t end worse.

“No one got killed,” he said. “They say we not promised tomorrow, but I keep getting up.”

He says the men in that Durango came back and drove away before police arrived.

Officers are also looking for that Durango so they can talk with the men who were in it as part of their investigation.