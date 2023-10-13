MEMPHIS — Wide receiver Yulkeith Brown scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 9-yard run five seconds into the fourth quarter and Tulane rallied for a 31-21 victory over Memphis on Friday night.

The Green Wave (5-1, 2-0 American Athletic Conference) trailed 21-17 when Brown scored — one play after he hauled in a pass from Michael Pratt for a 29-yard gain on third-and-12. Pratt padded the lead with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Lawrence Keys III. The insurance score came four plays after Kam Pedescleaux picked off a Seth Henigan pass to give Tulane the ball near midfield.

Henigan threw three unanswered touchdown passes for the Tigers (4-2, 1-1) after the Green Wave took a 10-0 lead on Makhi Hughes’ 2-yard first-quarter touchdown run and Valentino Ambrosio’s 26-yard field goal with 8:11 left in the second quarter.

Heningan connected with Demeer Blankumsee for a 17-yard score following the field goal. He fired a 28-yard scoring strike to Joseph Scales with 45 seconds remaining to put Memphis up 14-10 at halftime. The Tigers took the opening drive of the second half and marched 75 yards in nine plays, scoring on Henigan’s 10-yard pass to Koby Drake for a 21-10 advantage.

Tulane closed to within four points at the 4:32 mark of the third quarter when Michael Pratt capped a 10-play drive with 1-yard TD run.

Pratt completed 19 of 31 passes for 259 yards for the Green Wave. Hughes carried 26 times for 130 yards. Chris Brazzell II had three catches for 103 yards.

Henigan completed 24 of 43 passes for 321 yards with two interceptions for the Tigers. Blankumsee and Roc Taylor both had 108 receiving yards.