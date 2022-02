MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There’s a slight risk for severe storms on Thursday, our Weather Expert Todd Demers says.

Storms are expected to roll in overnight going into Thursday morning. Heavy rain paired with high winds will be the primary concern.

The National Weather Service of Memphis placed the Mid-South under a wind advisory on Wednesday. Wind gusts are expected to reach up to 35 MPH.

