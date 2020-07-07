Skull found at Michigan home of man killed in East Tennessee officer-involved shooting

TRENTON, MI (WATE) – Authorities in Michigan say a human skull was found at the Michigan home of a man shot and killed in East Tennessee last week.

The remains were discovered Monday in Trenton, Michigan at the previous home of Mark Eberly by new homeowners.

Eberly was found dead after exchanging gunfire with a Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputy last week along Chestnut Hill Road.

The new homeowners saw the skull in the home’s fire pit before immediately contacting police.

According to Fox 2 Detroit, police said Eberly moved from the Trenton residence sometime in the past few months during the COVID-19 pandemic. Neighbors told Fox 2 Detroit Eberly had nightly fires in the fire pit before moving away.

Michigan State Police agents are also investigating the discovery.

Investigators say the remains of only one person have been found.