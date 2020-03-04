Skeletal remains found in Middle Tennessee storm damage

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. — A person’s skeletal remains were found as authorities searched through tornado damage in Putnam County on Wednesday, county officials said.

They said as they were searching for dead and missing storm victims, the skeletal remains were found. They believe the remains had been there for a year or more.

#breaking: Putnam Co. officials reveal they found year-old skeletal remains today during their search for deceased storm victims. No new storm-related deaths. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/DQHjmIyDNi — Luke Jones (@LukeJonesTV) March 4, 2020

The skeletal remains are not believed to be related to the storm. The county sheriff said the body had been there for a while, and its finding opened a death investigation.

Officials said they have no more storm-related deaths to report Wednesday afternoon.