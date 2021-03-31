Sixth man jailed in Fayette County shooting that killed one, hurt 4

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A sixth person is in jail, charged in connection with a shooting at a party in Fayette County, Tennessee that left a man dead last year.

Deandra Rivers, 25, turned himself Sunday into the Fayette County Jail where he is jailed on $75,000 bond, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday night. He was indicted a few days earlier by a Fayette County grand jury on a charge of tampering with evidence.

Tavaris Lewis of Mason, Tennessee was killed, and two men and two women injured, in the shooting at a party on Aug. 23, 2020, in the 1100 block of Brewer Road.

Five other men — Martivus Baskerville, Tomarcus Baskerville, Montaveen Taylor, Courtland Springfield, and Thomas Smith Jr. — were indicted in November on charges including first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.