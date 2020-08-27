Six vehicles burglarized at Shelby Drive fire station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say someone broke into several vehicles at an airport-area fire station while the firefighters were at work overnight.

The firefighters said they went to work around 6 p.m. Wednesday night at Fire Station 40 on Shelby Drive at Airways. When they went back to their cars at 6 a.m. Thursday, they noticed the break-ins.

Police said windows had been busted out of six vehicles.

Two firefighters reported several items stolen from inside their vehicles, including phone chargers and tools. Others reported no items taken.

