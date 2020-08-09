Six suspects wanted after shooting in Nutbush

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for six suspects who they say are responsible for a shooting in Nutbush.
Officers responded to a shooting call in the area of Jackson Avenue near McMiller Road at just before 12:30 AM Sunday.
Police say one shooting victim was found on scene. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Memphis Police say they are searching for six male suspects, with ages ranging 16-20 years old. The suspects were reportedly in a newer model, dark Nissan Altima and a black Toyota Corolla.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
