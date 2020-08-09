Six suspects wanted after shooting in Nutbush

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for six suspects who they say are responsible for a shooting in Nutbush.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the area of Jackson Avenue near McMiller Road at just before 12:30 AM Sunday.

Police say one shooting victim was found on scene. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police say they are searching for six male suspects, with ages ranging 16-20 years old. The suspects were reportedly in a newer model, dark Nissan Altima and a black Toyota Corolla.

At 12:24 am, officers responded to a shooting at 3889 Jackson Ave.

One male shooting victim was located. He was xported to ROH in critical condition.

The suspects are six (6) black males, 16-20 yo, in a newer model dark Nissan Altima and black Toyota Corolla. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 9, 2020

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.