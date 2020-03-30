Six cases of COVID-19 found at East Memphis assisted living facility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Health officials said Monday they are dealing with an outbreak of six cases of COVID-19 at an East Memphis assisted living facility.

The Health Department has tested 22 people at the facility, including residents and staff. So far, four tests have returned positive, 14 were negative and four were still pending.

Two more people had already tested positive by the time the health department became involved, officials said. One of those cases was an employee; the other five were residents.

Health officials did not specify the exact location of the facility. They said it was not related to the one reported coronavirus-related death in Shelby County.

Dr. Alisa Haushalter with the Shelby County Health Department said the outbreak highlighted the vulnerability of the older population, and the importance of staying home from work if sick.

“The most important thing we can do is stay away from others,” she said.

