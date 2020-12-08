Six arrested in Oxford homicide, police say

Jacob Emend Woods (18 of Oxford, MS)

Markel Alexander Gleaton (22 of Pope, MS)

Antonious Quintez Kimble (21 of Charleston, MS)

Richard Bernard McGee (31 of Oxford, MS)

Ajalon Jeffery Reed (22 of Holcomb, MS)

OXFORD, Miss. — Six people were arrested in connection to a recent homicide that left a 22-year-old man dead, authorities announced Tuesday.

It happened in the 400 block of Olive Branch Way. When first responders arrrived on the scene, they found Frank James Davis, Jr. of Grenada suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead on the scene.

Markel Gleaton, 22, and Richard McGee, 31, were both charged with capital murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Antonious Kimble, 21, and a 17-year-old juvenile were also charged with armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Jacob Woods, 18, and Ajalon Reed, 22, were charged with conspriacy to comitt armed robbery.

Authorities said a $500 reward is available to anyone who shares information that leads to additional arrests.

Authorities said this is an ongoing investigation. If you know anything, call the Oxford Police Department at (662) 232-2400 or Crime Stoppers at (662) 234-8799.