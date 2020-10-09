Six arrested after monument in Collierville Town Square vandalized

The Confederate monument on Collierville’s town square is seen during a recent protest.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Six people were arrested after police say they were caught vandalizing a monument in the Collierville Town Square.

Aaron Boggan, Marissa Kizer, Haley Rainwater, Valada Volkova, Vada Bronsink and Chloe Perkins were arrested and charged with vandalism of over $1,000.

According to police, the group was caught spraying paint and pouring an adhesive and feathers on the monument just before 3 a.m. Friday.

The suspects jumped into two separate vehicles, but were stopped by police at Center and South Rowlett.

Authorities said none of the supects live in Collierville. Crews were out Friday cleaning up the mess left behind.

Back in September several protesters gathered in the town square to demand the removal of a Civil Water battle marker commemorating the battles fought in Collierville. It was placed by the United Daughters of the Confederacy.