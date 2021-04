MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A three -vehicle crash blocked all lanes of traffic at Third Street and Essex Avenue in South Memphis.

According to reports, six ambulances were called to the scene after the crash around 7 a.m. Tuesday. The conditions of those involved has not been released.

WREG’s Corie Ventura reported that this is a rescue call as three people are still trapped inside the vehicles.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.