Single-car crash closes eastbound Highway 385 at Winchester

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — One person was severely injured in an accident Saturday afternoon on Highway 385, forcing authorities to close a portion of the highway while they investigate.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said around 4 p.m. that deputies were on the scene of the single-car crash on Highway 385 near Hacks Cross Road.

One person was taken to Regional One Hospital in extremely critical condition, the sheriff’s office said.

Eastbound Highway 385 is currently closed at Winchester Road, and drivers should use an alternate route.

This is an ongoing investigation.