MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Have you seen this man? Memphis Police and the TBI have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 79-year-old man.

Willie Harris Jr. was last seen Saturday at Methodist University for an unspecified health issue. He is described as being around 5’7″ weighing about 172 lbs with dark complexion and balding. He was last seen wearing gray jogging pants, a blue shirt, all black Reeboks, and a wooden walking cane.

Willie Harris Jr.

If you think you have seen this man, please call Memphis Police at 901-545-COPS (2677).