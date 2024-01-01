MEMPHIS,Tenn. — John DeFilippo will serve as head coach for the Memphis Showboats this upcoming season. DeFilippo spent last season as head coach of the New Orleans Breakers, going 7-3 in the regular season and falling in the first round of the playoffs to the Birmingham Stallions, 47-22.

DeFilippo boasts extensive NFL coaching experience prior to the Breakers. Notable roles include quarterbacks coach for the Eagles during their Super Bowl-winning season in 2017 and offensive coordinator for the Vikings in 2018. His career also includes stints with the Raiders, Jets, Browns, Jaguars and Bears.