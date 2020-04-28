Should colleges shut down by coronavirus repay students for tuition?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Colleges and universities have been shut down for weeks, leaving many parents and students who paid tuition, along with room and board, this spring wondering if they can get their money back.

Memphis attorney Alan Crone said he’s been fielding a number of questions about

whether college and university students are entitled to a tuition refund after COVID-19 shut down their classes.

“It largely depends on their specific agreements with particular universities, but I definitely think it’s an issue,” Crone said.

Crone, who has two children of his own in college, described the tuition refund issue as “uncharted territory.”

“To a certain extent, I think, you throw the rule book out the window, but there are a number of principles, legal principles, that I think apply no matter what the situation.”

Many colleges and universities are refunding roomand board charges because dorms aren’t open, but on a prorated basis.

Crone said the trickier question is tuition and whether you believe you’re getting the value you bargained for.



“The argument in favor of the tuition payer is, ‘Look, I didn’t sign up to do online college, I signed up for a college experience — living on campus, interacting with my classmates, interacting with my university, professors and the community, engaging in extracurricular activities, etc,’” Crone said.

He said colleges are likely to say it’s not their fault.

Whether students will come back to campus or continue online learning at home remains to be seen.



“One thing I think is certain is that it’s uncertain whether or not there will be a traditional college experience this fall. So, I think people have to proceed with extreme caution on that,” Crone said.