Shots fired outside of Hickory Hill Walmart

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a report of shots fired outside of a Hickory Hill Walmart Thursday night.
Officers responded to the scene in the parking of lot of the Walmart at 2586 Hickory Hill.
Police say a man and a woman got into an argument outside of the store, and the man fired shots at the woman. No one was injured.
The man reportedly fled the scene in a gray Chevrolet Equinox. Police say he was last seen heading westbound on Mt. Moriah.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
