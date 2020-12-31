Shots fired on I-240, Memphis Police investigating

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police are investigating after receiving a report of shots fired on I-240 Thursday afternoon.

The incident reportedly happened on I-240 and Getwell. Police say they received the call at around 1:43 p.m.

A man reportedly told police he was following four people who were firing shots at him from gray Chevrolet Malibu. The man told police his vehicle had been struck.

Police say no injuries have been reported.

The suspects reportedly exited the interstate and were last seen heading northbound on Airways.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.