Bullets rip through Poplar Plaza pizza restaurant, reportedly after fight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Customers and employees ducked for cover Tuesday afternoon after bullets went flying into the Cici’s Pizza in the Poplar Plaza shopping center at Poplar and Highland.



Police say gunshots were fired just before 5 p.m., but no one was injured. They had detained several people Tuesday afternoon.



The front door and several restaurant windows had been shot out when a WREG crew arrived. Tables were covered in shattered glass.



“There were some children sitting in the seat where the window’s shattered. None of them are hurt so, thank goodness for that,” said Roger Jones.



Jones said he heard about what led up to the shooting from his 21-year-old son, a Cici’s employee.



“He just said it was some people in there that had an altercation, a fight and stuff and I guess they had to escort them out and they continued it out there and next thing they know, they heard shots and they got down,” Jones said.

Upon hearing the news, Jacques Barnes said he rushed to Cici’s to check on his father, a manager there.



“It automatically put my mind in a state. It can’t be. I lost my sister the same way,” Barnes said.



At least two vehicles in the parking lot were also hit by bullets. A WREG crew saw police escorting a man in handcuffs shortly after 7 p.m.



“It’s family here. Kids, little bitty kids. I mean, you could have shot some innocent person. Over what? He said, she say,” said Brenda Walls.