Shots fired leads to car accident in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a shots fired incident led to a car accident in Frayser.

Police say officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Mountain Terrace and Frayser sometime after 9 p.m. Thursday night.

Two suspects reportedly fired shots at one another and drove away. While driving away, one of the suspects is said to have struck another vehicle.

Police say no injuries were reported.

No description of the subjects was provided.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.