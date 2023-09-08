MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rapper Lil Baby had to be rushed off the stage after shots were fired inside the FedEx Forum Thursday night. It appears at least one person was hit.

Glentavious Jones was in the audience and captured video of a man in a red shirt being wheeled away on a stretcher.

Courtesy: Glentavious Jones

Memphis police said the shooting happened on the first floor of the FedEx Forum but have not released any other details.

According to concertgoers, the shots were fired during the first thirty minutes of the show.

The FedEx Forum was evacuated after the shooting.

This is a developing story.