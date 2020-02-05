One hurt, suspect on the run after shooting inside Walmart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is hurt and another is on the run after a shooting inside a Hickory Hill Walmart Neighborhood Market.

It happened just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday night. at the location on Hickory Hill Road near Mount Moriah.

Police told WREG's Andrew Ellison the situation began as an argument between two customers. One person was shot but they are expected to be okay. Officers believe the person responsible left the scene on foot.

People in the store when the shooting happened said it was terrifying.

"Sound liked 5 or 6 shots rang out behind us," one person said. "At that point, we both hit the ground and started running through the chip aisles. There was a lot of screaming and yelling."

A spokesperson for the Memphis Police Department says officers are working to stay on top of things.

"We're on high alert," Public Information Officer Louis Brownlee said. "There's so much going on the in the world, you don't know what you're going to come upon on a scene."

Police said the suspect is a man in his 40s with hair that's balding on top with long braids in the back. He is believed to be wearing a black and brown jacket with a tan shirt and was holding a handgun.

Officers are working to gather witnesses and any video that may available. At this point, it is unclear why the shooting took place or if the victims and suspect are known to each other. Additional information will be available once more details are available. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 5, 2020

If you know anything about this situation, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

35.069972 -89.862703