Shots fired in Hickory Hill shopping center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shots were fired in the middle of a busy shopping center in Hickory Hill Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to the scene in the area of Riverdale and Shelby Drive around 4:30 p.m. The area was surrounded by crime scene tape as police found nearly a dozen shell casings spread out in front of several businesses.

It was a shocking sight to customers who didn't expect to see flashing blue lights where they shop.

"Seen the crime scene tape, and I was like 'Oh my gosh, I know everybody there.' The tobacco store and New China," one customer said.

Witnesses say a man was shot in the leg outside of a hot wings restaurant. Investigators haven't said how that man is doing, why he was shot or who the trigger man was.

WREG talked with several employees employees inside the nearby businesses, but they were too upset to say anything on camera.

They're still shaken tonight after so many people were put in harm's way.

"People just don't have no morals no more man. they just shooting regardless of who's where, what, like i said, bullets don't have no name," one person said.

"They think it's okay to come out there and use a gun in a public and they don't care who they hurt or where they hurt people," another customer said.

WREG is working to learn more information regarding this incident.

If you have any information, please call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.