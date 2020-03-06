Shots fired during carjacking in Cooper-Young

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for the person who reportedly carjacked a man and fired shots at him in the Cooper-Young neighborhood.

The carjacking happened at around 7:30 Thursday night at First Congregational Church.

A man who did not want to be identified told WREG he was recycling in the back parking lot of the church when he noticed a man a little ways away.

"There was a guy kinda walking along the parking lot," the victim said. "Didn't really think much of it and I just pulled up, did what I normally do, was going to be in and out really quick."

He says that man held him at gunpoint and demanded his belongs.

"I heard him say, 'give me your keys, I have a gun,'" the victim said. "I looked down and he was pointing it at me."

The man then fired shots at him.

"Fired a shot off to my right, took off, then hopped in my car and took off with it," the victim said.

The victim ran to Mulan Asian Bistro for help and was able to use a phone.

The gunman got away with the victim's Mazada SUV, which the victim bought just six weeks ago. Officers say they found a spent shell casing in the parking lot.

While the victim is without a car, he says he's thankful that he wasn't physically hurt. The victim is now warning others to be always be on the lookout, no matter where you are.

"I gave him the benefit of the doubt and it did not go well, could've been a lot worse," the victim said.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.