Shots fired at FedEx driver on I-40

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A FedEx driver was reportedly shot at on Interstate 40 Tuesday morning, and officials are looking for the driver who fired shots.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said a driver fired shots at the FedEx truck driver on I-40 near Canada Road around 11:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported to authorities.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is at least the 12 reported interstate of highway shooting in Memphis or Shelby County this year. WREG uncovered 46 incidents in 2019.

This story is developing. Stay with WREG for updates.