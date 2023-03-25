MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says suspected car thieves fired shots at deputies on Union Avenue in Midtown Friday night.

The sheriff’s department said at around 7:30 p.m., deputies spotted the individuals in a possible stolen vehicle in the Regions Bank parking lot near Cleveland.

They said the suspects fired shots while fleeing, but the deputies did not return fire.

One suspect was arrested nearby at Union and Kimbrough when he crashed the vehicle into a pole.

A deputy trying to get to the scene on Kimbrough crashed into a civilian vehicle at Union and Danny Thomas, but no one was injured.

Union and Danny Thomas Friday night

Deputies also responded to a vehicular crash at Crump Boulevard and South Wellington Street, possibly related to the initial incident.

SCSO said detectives are investigating what happened.