MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Holly Springs Police Department is investigating after a bullet was found Tuesday morning inside Holly Springs High School.
Officials say they believe someone was firing shots in the area over the weekend when one of the bullets landed inside the school.
The bullet reportedly came through one of the windows on the school’s top floor.
No one was in the school when the incident occurred. HSHS was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning while officers investigated.