Shot fired at woman in Shelby County road rage incident

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities said they are searching for the person responsible for a road rage shooting in southeast Shelby County on Tuesday.

According to deputies, a woman said she was driving along Stateline Road when the driver of a white, four-door BMW sedan recklessly entered the roadway, nearly causing a collision. The complainant honked her horn and followed the vehicle to get the tag number.

At some point, the BMW stopped, blocking the woman. A woman armed with a gun got out of the BMW and fired one shot at the witness. No one was hurt, authorities said.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office addressed the situation on their Facebook page on Wednesday, saying road rage shootings are a concern in the county.

“We would like to remind everyone to avoid road-rage situations,” authorities said. “Reckless drivers are already breaking traffic laws, so you can’t predict how they’ll respond after blowing your horn and following them. You can report the information you already have to law enforcement, but don’t put yourself into an increasingly dangerous situation.”

If you know anything about this incident or have to report a road rage incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.