Police released this surveillance image of the maroon Honda Pilot. (MPD)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A reckless driver fired a shot at another driver at a busy East Memphis intersection, Memphis Police said.

Police are looking for a man with dreadlocks driving a maroon Honda Pilot.

On Feb. 8, they say the driver of that Honda was driving recklessly near Poplar and Highland, and almost hit another car. When the victim honked his horn, the man in the Honda pulled out a gun.

Police say the man fired a shot through the other driver’s window, causing injury. He then sped off eastbound on Poplar.

He is wanted for aggravated assault. If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.