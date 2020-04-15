Shopping at Fresh Market? Take a mask

A sign at the entrance to the Fresh Market on White Station tells shoppers to wear a mask before entering.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fresh Market stores in Memphis are now requiring shoppers to keep their faces covered.

The supermarket chain announced last week that its employees must wear masks, following CDC guidelines. Tuesday, it began requiring shoppers to do the same.

At the Union Avenue store’s entrance on Tuesday evening, an employee wearing a mask was seen waving away shoppers who were not. A sign at the door also indicated that the store was limiting customers to 75 inside at a time.

Stores have added plexiglass guards at checkouts and instituted social distancing measures.

Dr. Jeff Warren with the city-county COVID task force, said he thought Fresh Market’s approach was a good idea.

Fresh Market has three locations locally, in Midtown, East Memphis and Germantown.